Mining continues to play crucial role in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many people may not realize it, but mining is critical to our everyday lives.

All of the goods we use whether it’s our phones, laptops or cars - mining comes to play.

The president of the Nevada Mining Association Tyre Gray says people forget that mining is the first link of the supply chain and is needed for their everyday livelihood.

“As we know there's a demand for more mining because there's a higher demand for lithium, copper, and all those things that will actually help us get to the green future,” Gray said.

Gray says as the companies look to transition from fossil fuels into cleaner-running vehicles, mining activities have to increase and they will do so in a sustainable way.