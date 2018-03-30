Minimum wage rate will not increase in 2018 for Nevada workers

Bad news for many workers in the state of Nevada. The minimum wage in Nevada will not be increasing in 2018.

The Office of the Labor Commissioner says minimum wage for employees who are offered qualified health benefits from their employers will remain at $7.25 per hour and the minimum wage for employees who are not offered qualified health benefits will remain $8.25 per hour.



The 2006 Minimum Wage Amendment to the Nevada Constitution requires an analysis of the minimum wage each year based on increases in the federal minimum wage or if greater, by the cumulative increase in the cost of living. The cost of living increase cannot increase by more than 3% each year. The increase in the federal minimum wage has been greater than any cost of living increase through the 2018 calculation period



The rate for daily overtime will also remain the same because the minimum wage rate is not changing. Nevada is one of a few states with a daily overtime requirement in addition to the requirement to pay overtime for more than 40 hours in a workweek.



Employees who receive qualified health benefits from their employers and earn less than $10.875 per hour, and employees earning less than $12.375 per hour who do not receive qualified health benefits must be paid overtime whenever they work more than 8 hours in a 24-hour period. Employees that are exempt from overtime under Nevada state law are not subject to these requirements.

The state's minimum wage was last changed in 2008, when it was raised $1.40 from $6.85 to $8.25. The federal minimum wage is $7.25.

The Office of the Labor Commissioner will continue to monitor legislation regarding the minimum wage during the 2019 Legislative Session.