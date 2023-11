JEAN, Nev. (KTNV) — Transportation authorities are advising people to be prepared to make the drive between Nevada and California as long back ups snarl traffic Sunday.

There is a travel alert out for motorists on I-15 South in the area around Jean and into California at the state line.

Drivers are being advised to get water, fuel, and to check tires before making the drive.

Watch live here:

For most of the morning and afternoon the back up has been around 10 miles.