MiLB announces Aviators will host Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Minor League Baseball announced that the Aviators will host the inaugural Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend.

The game weekend will be from Sept. 30 to Oct. at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

MiLB reports the three-game series will begin with the division winners of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League squaring off for the league championship on Sept. 30 at 7:05 p.m. PST/10:05 p.m. ET.

The final winner will be determined after the two champions face off on Oct. 2 at 4:05 p.m.

MiLB reports the National Championship team will receive a cash prize to split among their players.

