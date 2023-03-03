Valley middle schoolers are learning how to become financially literate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Middle schoolers at Martin M. Sedway Middle School are getting serious about their financial futures.

The school has been hosting a week-long event put on by Financial Park, which is a capstone project of the non-profit organization, Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada.

They team up with local schools in around the country to teach children how to be financially responsible in life using a curriculum they will understand.

Latoia Jordan Brown, the school principal, said she doesn't remember ever sitting through a class on how to properly save and budget for the future.

"Growing up, we were always taught to stay out of grown folks' business but this isn't grown folks' business. These are real-life applications."

Nearly 700 seventh and eighth grade students attended the week-long program that included 26 kiosks that will teach students how to make smart financial decisions on everything from health to auto insurance to utility bills and mortgages.

The budgeting workshops run for one week and are offered to schools in the spring.

So far this year, the non-profit has worked with 10 schools in-person and 20 virtually.

