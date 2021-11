LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Rolling Stones made a stop at Allegiant Stadium last week.

And while they were kicking off their world tour, 78-year-old frontman Mick Jagger took a tour of Las Vegas.

Jagger posted several pictures on his social media about him visiting the Neon Museum, Fremont Street and with him in front of CJ’s Auto Repair on Bonanza Road.

The owner of the auto repair business says he learned about Jagger’s appearance by people messaging him but missed jagger by just ten minutes.