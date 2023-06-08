MGM Resorts updating guest video and photo policies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Video and photo policies are being updated at MGM Resorts properties across the valley to "enhance the guest experience."

Channel 13 reached out to MGM Resorts and officials said the following changes are now in place at their properties in Las Vegas.



Guests playing a slot machine may take photos and short video clips of their own slot play with their own personal devices. The photos and videos must be for the guest's personal use only. Prior approval is required for live streaming and long videos of slot play.

At the discretion of table games staff, guests playing at a table game may take photos and short video clips of their own hands with their personal devices. The photos must be for the guest's personal use only. Prior approval is required for live streaming and long videos of table games play.

At the discretion of poker staff, guests playing at a poker table may only take photos of their own play with their own personal devices. The photos must be for the guest's personal use only. All video recordings, regardless of length, require prior approval. Live streaming is never allowed in the poker room.

Guests who are recording for the purpose of distribution, such as vloggers, streamers, and YouTubers, as well as any guests wanting to use equipment like external lights or tripods, always require prior approval before recording anywhere within the casino. Guests interested in getting approval to shoot can contact MGM at gamingstreaming@mgmresorts.com.

And if you're wondering what else you can do when you're seated at a table, MGM Resorts officials said players can text if it doesn't hold up the game and talk briefly on the phone if they're not playing the round in progress.

Traditionally, the ability to take photos and videos at casinos has been limited due to things like privacy concerns and cheating at table games. However, MGM officials said they understand things need to change.

"We're thrilled to see the excitement of our players as they enjoy our gaming options and strive to be a social media-friendly environment," officials said in a statement. "However, we are mindful of the privacy and safety of all our guests and our policies reflect that balance."

MGM Resorts officials said the current policies only apply to Las Vegas properties but the company is working on similar policies in other markets.