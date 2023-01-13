MGM Resorts to host lifeguard hiring event in Las Vegas on January 14

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts is hosting a lifeguard hiring event on Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the MGM Resorts Career Center, located at 840 Grier Drive. The company is looking to fill several hundred positions at its properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

The event will allow candidates to meet with recruiters and be interviewed for available positions. In some cases, jobs will be offered on the spot. According to a release, Many lifeguard jobs at MGM Resorts begin in February and run through early November. Students are encouraged to apply for available summer opportunities.

To be eligible for the positions, applicants must be at least 16 years old. Interested candidates are encouraged to register and submit applications in advance by visiting careers.mgmresorts.com/poolseason.