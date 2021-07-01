MGM Resorts purchases CityCenter, sells Aria/Vdara for cash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts International has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Infinity World Development Corp's 50% interest in CityCenter Holdings, LLC for $2.125 billion. The agreement will make MGM Resorts the 100% owner of CityCenter on the Las Vegas Strip, which is comprised of Aria Resort & Casino and Vdara Hotel and Spa.

MGM Resorts has also entered into a definitive agreement with Blackstone to monetize the Aria and Vdara real estate assets, pending the close of the equity purchase agreement between MGM Resorts and Infinity World. Under terms of the agreement, funds managed by Blackstone will acquire the Aria and Vdara real estate for $3.89 billion in cash, which represents a multiple of 18.1x rent. Following the acquisition, both properties will be leased to MGM Resorts for initial annual rent of $215 million.

Tyler Henritze, Head of U.S. Acquisitions Americas for Blackstone Real Estate, said: "This transaction reflects our high conviction in Las Vegas and our strong partnership with MGM Resorts. CityCenter is a best-in-class resort and complementary addition to our portfolio of high-quality assets on the Strip. We look forward to continuing our productive collaboration with MGM Resorts."

The transactions are expected to close in the third quarter, subject to certain closing conditions. The closing of the Infinity World transaction is not contingent on the closing of the transaction with Blackstone.

PJT Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal counsel to MGM Resorts on both transactions. Moelis & Company LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal counsel to Infinity World. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is acting as legal counsel to Blackstone.

