LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Reosrts is hosting a hiring event at the Mandalay Convention Center next week.

They are looking to hire employees for the hotel and restaurants.

Some of the positions include guest room attendants, security officers, front desk team members, pool area jobs and more.

It will be from May 4 - 6 starting at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Interviews will be conducted at the events and jobs will be offered on the spot.