Mets-Phillies called for 2nd day in row; doubleheader Sunday

Matt Slocum/AP
A tarp is seen covering the field as a storm postpones a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 1:27 PM, May 07, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed due to rain for a second straight day.

Saturday’s game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday.

The first game will start at 12:35 p.m., with the second game following immediately afterward.

The game that was postponed Friday night was rescheduled for Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader. The teams had hoped to get Saturday’s game in despite a forecast of consistent rain throughout the day to avoid a scheduling backlog.

Philadelphia is leaving Sunday for a seven-game West Coast trip to Seattle and Los Angeles and tried to avoid a doubleheader but couldn’t as rain continued to fall on the already saturated grass.

