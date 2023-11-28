Metro seeking suspect, vehicle involved in shooting in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro is seeking assistance on Tuesday morning in identifying a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in the southwest valley.

The suspect is described as a white female, and a video provided by police shows her wearing a yellow sweater, black shorts, and sandals. The vehicle of interest in the case is a silver BMW.

LVMPD detectives are requesting assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting in the southwest valley. The suspect is described as a white female in a silver BMW. If you have any information reference this case, please contact Enterprise Area Command Detectives 🔎 pic.twitter.com/04LEGIs3RP — LVMPD Enterprise Area Command (@LVMPDEAC) November 28, 2023

"If you have any information referencing this case, please contact Enterprise Area Command Detectives at (702) 828-1686 or email at C9357R@LVMPD.com," noted LVMPD's Enterprise Area Command in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The continued, "If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers with any info you may have at 702-385-5555 or http://crimestoppersofnv.com. Available 24/7/365."