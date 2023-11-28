Watch Now
Metro seeking suspect, vehicle involved in shooting in southwest valley

Suspect sought in southwest valley shooting
Posted at 8:27 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 11:27:13-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro is seeking assistance on Tuesday morning in identifying a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in the southwest valley.

The suspect is described as a white female, and a video provided by police shows her wearing a yellow sweater, black shorts, and sandals. The vehicle of interest in the case is a silver BMW.

"If you have any information referencing this case, please contact Enterprise Area Command Detectives at (702) 828-1686 or email at C9357R@LVMPD.com," noted LVMPD's Enterprise Area Command in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The continued, "If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers with any info you may have at 702-385-5555 or http://crimestoppersofnv.com. Available 24/7/365."

