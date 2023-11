LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police are responding to a barricade situation that began in the southwestern Las Vegas valley on Friday morning.

The situation, which is located in the 3900 block of Cambridge Street, appears to be "domestic violence-related," according to LVMPD. The barricade has been ongoing since 7:07 a.m.

Police say the situation is currently developing, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

The public is advised to avoid the area.