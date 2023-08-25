Metro police officer hospitalized after being stabbed by suspect in the eastern valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is recovering in the hospital on Friday morning after he was stabbed by a suspect in the eastern valley.

Two officers were initially called to the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at approximately 1:04 a.m. in response to a call about a "domestic-related battery," according to police. After making contact with the reporting party, police determined that there was probable cause to arrest a suspect.

While making contact with the suspect inside an apartment, police say the individual "produced an unknown edged weapon" and stabbed one of the officers. The second officer discharged his weapon at the suspect, striking the suspect. Medical attention was provided to the suspect on scene, but the individual was pronounced deceased.

According to LVMPD Captain Joshua Martinez, the officer was immediately transported to UMC Trauma and is currently listed in stable condition. Currently, Capt. Martinez says that the officer is "doing better" and will be discharged from the hospital very soon.

Police were unable to confirm the nature of the "sharp-edged weapon."

"This is the 5th officer-involved shooting in the LVMPD jurisdiction for 2023," a press release from LVMPD reads. "Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officer will be released after 48 hours."

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.