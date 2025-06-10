Watch Now
Metro police investigating decomposing body after foul odor reported from east valley apartment

KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a decomposing body found in an east valley apartment Monday night.

According to Metro, dispatch received a report of a foul odor coming from an apartment near 1455 East Katie Avenue, around Boulevard Mall.

Homicide detectives have arrived on scene, but Metro said they are still investigating if a homicide has actually occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will add updates as they are made available.

