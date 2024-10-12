Metro police arrest driver suspected of impairment in auto-ped crash on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police said a man suspected of impairment is in custody following an auto versus pedestrian crash Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened around 2:33 p.m. at the intersection of South Fremont Street and a private drive south of the intersection with Atlantic Street.

Police said their investigation indicated a 2020 Ram Promaster Van, driven by Jose Ramos-Chavez, was turning left from the private drive to go southbound on Fremont Street on a flashing yellow signal.

While Ramos-Chavez was making his turn, police said a male pedestrian was crossing from Fremont Street eastbound in the crosswalk. The van failed to yield the right of way and struck the pedestrian, projecting him forward.

Police said the pedestrian sustained "substantial injuries" and was taken to University Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

Ramos-Chavez did not sustain any injuries, and police suspect signs of impairment.

Police arrested Ramos-Chavez on DUI and right-of-way-related charges.