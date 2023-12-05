Metro investigating crash that left pedestrian with 'life-threatening injuries'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was left with "life-threatening injuries" following a collision in the southern Las Vegas valley on Tuesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision happened at 8:56 a.m. in the area of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Warm Springs Road. The pedestrian was immediately transported to UMC Hospital with "life-threatening" injuries by medical personnel at the scene.

The driver is still on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, police say.