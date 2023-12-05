Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Metro investigating crash that left pedestrian with 'life-threatening injuries'

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Police lights KTNV
Posted at 11:05 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 14:05:27-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was left with "life-threatening injuries" following a collision in the southern Las Vegas valley on Tuesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision happened at 8:56 a.m. in the area of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Warm Springs Road. The pedestrian was immediately transported to UMC Hospital with "life-threatening" injuries by medical personnel at the scene.

The driver is still on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH