Metro investigates after man 'attacks parents,' fatally shoots father in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro is investigating an early morning shooting in Summerlin, during which police say a man "attacked his parents" and fatally shot his father.

Officers determined that the shooting took place in a gated community in the 9700 block of Horseback Circle near South Hualapai Way in Peccole Ranch early Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect's mother was able to escape. The suspect also fled the scene but was found by officers a short time later.

