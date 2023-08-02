Metro focuses on back-to-school safety in First Tuesday event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is reminding the community of school safety measures as kids return to class on Monday. As the department continued its First Tuesday event, bringing residents and officers together to discuss issues directly impacting neighborhoods, back-to-school safety was the focus.

More young pedestrians will be present on the sidewalks and in crosswalks, and drivers should be on the lookout. Drivers should also take note of flashing lights in school zones, as well as be cautious when driving near school buses. If a school bus is stopped with its lights on, drivers on both sides of the road must stop unless there is a median divider for cars on the opposite side of the road.

As for parents, police are encouraging them to get to know their school resource personnel including community advisors, counselors and campus officers. They are on-site to address any concerns.

Police are also warning parents about weapons in schools. Parents should communicate with children if they find anything suspicious on campus. If you see something concerning, report it to the police department or a school official. Captain Brandon Clarkson with the Bolden Area Command also urges parents to practice safety at home.

“As parents, you need to have conversations with your kids,” said Capt. Brandon Clarkson with the Bolden Area Command. “Make sure any weapons are secured and locked up. Have conversations about school safety and school issues. We want the information so that we can get ahead of it before they even get to school.”

Other CCSD Police and a K9 team talked about their operations during the school year and how they partner with Metro and other agencies.

Next month’s First Tuesday event is on September 5th. The events are open to the public.