Men steal from semi, fight driver before fleeing police

A truck driver confronted two men after seeing them remove items from the back of his semi in the area of Wynn Road and Twain Avenue. One of the men ran and got into a white vehicle that fled the scene but the driver managed to call police after getting into a physical struggle with the other suspect.

As the driver was calling the police, it somehow got construed that a gun was involved, which turned out not to be the case. The second suspect ran away as police arrived at the scene and he was not located. A perimeter was set up and an extensive search was conducted by three K9 unit.

Detectives are now responding to take over the investigation.