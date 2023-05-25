Memorial Day Weekend travel projected to exceed pre-pandemic passenger rates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Memorial Day Weekend travel takes off with Thursday expected to be the busiest day to fly within the holiday period. More than 3.4 million passengers will take to the sky, and Las Vegas is once again a hot spot for the long weekend.

“Those who may not have traveled since the holidays, the biggest change that they’ll see is the new parking that we have available,” said Joe Rajchel, Public Information Administrator for Harry Reid International Airport. “The Economy Lot has moved to be adjacent to the Terminal 1 parking lot.”

It’s one of the many alerts Harry Reid Airport is sending to travelers flying out of Las Vegas. However, airport officials have found that the lot fills up quickly, therefore another travel tip is to go park at the T3 parking garage, then take the shuttle back to Terminal 1.

Passengers should also expect long lines at TSA security gates.

“Be prepared to know what can go in a carry-on and what can’t,” Rajchel said. “And make sure you make necessary accommodations ahead of time, like if someone in your group needs a wheelchair.”

According to AAA, this Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest in 30 years, surpassing pre-pandemic passenger numbers by more than 500,000.

In April, LAS screened more than 4.8 million passengers, a 12 percent increase from April 2022. Despite inflation, airfares have skyrocketed, but it's not deterring travelers.

AAA also expects drivers to have lots of company. Road trips are up 6 percent over the last year. More than 37 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations. Gas prices are lower this holiday compared to last year when the national average was more than $4.00 per gallon. Kicking off the official Memorial Day Weekend travel period, the national average for gas is $3.57 per gallon. AAA reported that the best time to hit the road is on Thursday before 1 p.m. or Friday before noon.

As for the best days to fly, Saturday and Sunday will be the lightest travel days.