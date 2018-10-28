Members of Trump family to hold 'Get out the Vote' rally in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Eric and Lara Trump along with Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, will attend a Nevada Republican Party 'Get out the Vote' rally in Las Vegas on Monday.

The rally will be held at the NVGOP Summerlin Field Office, located at 3200 Soaring Gulls Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue and Rampart Boulevard.

Speakers plan to talk to neighborhood teams, supporters, volunteers and activists ahead of the November midterm elections, according to an event press release.

The rally will also encourage area supporters to vote early.

Monday's event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Ticketing options for the rally are available here.