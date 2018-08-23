Meeting addresses changes to Henderson interchange

HENDERSON (KTNV) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is addressing at a Wednesday meeting possible changes to a Henderson interchange.

The 215 beltway and U.S. 95 interchange near Fiesta Henderson can be a headache for drivers from any direction with quick merging and few signs directing drivers.

The meeting at the Henderson Convention Center is addressing the issue. NDOT plans to restripe a section of the interchange to ease a lot of the congestion in the area.