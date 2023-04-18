Meet Sarah Mitre-Hall: Boulder City Fire Department's first full-time female firefighter since 1998

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The Boulder City Fire Department has not seen a full-time female firefighter on their team for 25 years.

However, Sarah Mitre-Hall changed that.

On April 14, Mitre-Hall became the first female full-time firefighter for the City of Boulder City since 1998 according to the department.

“When I saw [a female firefighter] jogging in formation with the rest of the firefighters outside [the Big Bear, CA] station, it inspired the thought that I could be like her one day," said Mitre-Hall about her inspiration to become a firefighter. "I have always been athletic, playing ice hockey from a young age until present and enjoy working as a team. The idea of mixing that with saving lives and property drew me in.”

Firefighter Mitre-Hall started with BCFD in October 2020 as a fire cadet and completed the fire academy in February 2021, becoming a reserve firefighter. In July 2022, she became BCFD’s fire analyst.

“Firefighter Mitre-Hall shared oversight of the emergency medical program and played a large role in the Community Risk Reduction Program, overseeing the community EMS education, and the Automated External Defibrillator Program, putting more than 20 AEDs into businesses,” said BCFD chief Will Gray. “Full-time openings are very much sought-after roles, and she rose to the top of the hiring process.”

City manager, Taylour Tedder, applauded the promotion.

“Unfortunately, we often lose recruits to jobs in neighboring communities, where they employ far more staff,” said Tedder. “The department has made a commitment to hiring the best of the best. After working with Sarah on several occasions, I can say Boulder City is getting one of the best.”

Firefighter Mitre-Hall officially started her full-time position for Boulder City on Friday, April 14.

“What I like most about this career is rolling out on the rig toward someone in need, knowing that I am going to make a positive impact in someone's life," she said. "That sense of purpose and responsibility align with what I feel is my calling, and I want to make a positive impact in our community. I enjoy being with the crew. The camaraderie that comes with the 48 hour shifts of working, training, exercising, laughing, sharing meals, connecting with the community and helping to protect people’s lives and property add a level of job satisfaction beyond anything I have experienced before."