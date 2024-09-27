Meet POP: The city police team helping to keep Downtown Las Vegas safe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 followed along with POP, or the "problem-oriented policing" team, in Downtown Las Vegas.

The team is comprised of four Deputy City Marshals: Janella Mazza, Carly Espinoza, Dagmawe Woldehawariat, and Chad Bryan.

Mazza and Espinoza are the original two members who began on Fremont Street in February. Now, the team has expanded to the Arts District and began in late August.

"With some success, in fact a lot of success, that we saw in Fremont, we were requested in the Arts District," Mazza said.

Throughout this year, we told you about ongoing crime affecting small business owners in the Arts District.

Now the city is taking this matter into their own hands, especially when it comes to the public streets and sidewalks.

"A lot of the businesses just want to hear someone let them know that they're we're going to be there for them," said Espinoza. "So by us showing up to their businesses, letting them know what we do and building that rapport, they're like 'Okay, they're here.'"

Since POP's presence in the Arts District, the city said there have been 14 arrests, 39 citations, 28 warnings and 22 community contacts.

