Medical students at UNLV celebrate residency placements during Match Day 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tears of joy were all around Friday at UNLV's Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine in the Medical District.

That's because nearly 70 soon-to-graduate UNLV med students found out where they serve their residencies. The 2023 class is the third for the young med school program.

"I'm so excited," said Shelly Tang, one of the students. "I'm just so proud of my classmates for all of the rigorous exams we've been through."

Once they graduate in May, the students will serve between three and seven years in their residencies.

Of 66 students who will be placed, 26 will complete residencies in Nevada — which last year ranked 48th in the nation for the availability of primary care physicians, according to a study from the CDC.

Others students are set to go as far away as Massachusetts, South Carolina and Wisconsin. About half of the students have career tracks in internal medicine, family medicine or psychiatry.

Student Alexis Sauceda-Quintero was born in Las Vegas, though he spent most of his childhood in Mexico.

He wanted to return to Las Vegas to complete his schooling and he said was thrilled to learn Friday that he'll stay here for a residency at a local hospital.

"I do plan on staying here," Sauceda-Quintero said. "I love this state and I love how fast Las Vegas is growing. Whether it's medically speaking or sports, the city is growing and there's a lot of opportunity for physicians who are willing to stay and grow."

This year's class is the third in the history of the UNLV med school program. UNLV officials said Friday they hope to double the size of its graduating class in the coming years.