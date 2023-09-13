MCON set to host first-ever conference honoring military community in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MCON, a military organization focused on creating communities of former and active-duty service members, is gearing up for its first-ever conference in Las Vegas.

While the three-day conference is set for November, MCON celebrated its launch on Wednesday morning with an invite-only ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event will take place during Veterans Day weekend, from November 10 - 12. Event organizers say the conference will showcase the latest advancements in technology, therapy, fitness, and various benefits available to those who have served in the military.

Todd Brockman, the Founder of MCON, says the event's purpose is to unite people and celebrate military culture.

“MCON is a military experience — think Life is Beautiful meets the military. It's a festival and a celebration, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re honoring veterans, the family, and supporters, everyone, and we want to make Vegas the destination for our veterans over Veterans Day weekend,” said Brockman.

The reception and ribbon-cutting ceremony will commence tonight at 4 p.m., marking the official launch of MCON's mission.

For more information about the MCON conference and to register for the event, click here.