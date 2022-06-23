McDonald's to giveaway free Happy Meals, Big Macs for a year in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, Mcdonald's will celebrate the opening of its new location in Henderson. The grand opening marks the first location opening in Henderson in a decade.

The public grand opening of the new McDonald’s at 3452 St. Rose Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89052 is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 25 according to a press release.

During the opening there will be several giveaways and opening specials, both of which can be seen below:

Giveaways:

100 Big Macs or Happy Meals for a Year

2 Bikes with Helmets

400 Candy/Goodie Bags

Specials:

$1.99 Big Macs

$1.99 Hamburger Happy Meals

Free Cookie with every Extra Value Meal or Happy Meal purchase

Wednesday, McDonald’s owner-operator James Vance donated $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities in honor of opening his sixth location.