McDonald's to giveaway free Happy Meals, Big Macs for a year in Henderson

MASS MEDIA
Posted at 6:32 PM, Jun 22, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — On Saturday, Mcdonald's will celebrate the opening of its new location in Henderson. The grand opening marks the first location opening in Henderson in a decade.

The public grand opening of the new McDonald’s at 3452 St. Rose Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89052 is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 25 according to a press release.

During the opening there will be several giveaways and opening specials, both of which can be seen below:

Giveaways:

  • 100 Big Macs or Happy Meals for a Year
  • 2 Bikes with Helmets
  • 400 Candy/Goodie Bags

Specials:

  • $1.99 Big Macs
  • $1.99 Hamburger Happy Meals
  • Free Cookie with every Extra Value Meal or Happy Meal purchase

Wednesday, McDonald’s owner-operator James Vance donated $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities in honor of opening his sixth location.

