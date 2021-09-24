McCarran Airport preps for influx of visitors during busy sports weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready for a jam-packed weekend of sports in Las Vegas!

We have UFC fights, a Raiders game, NASCAR weekend and a Golden Knights game. That means an increase in visitors and travel.

And officials at McCarran International Airport are bracing for that increase in travelers. Those who are heading to the airport over the next few days should be prepared for long lines and possible delays.

It’s suggested you arrive at least two hours early for departing flights. You’ll also want to factor in how long it will take you to get around town with our roadways filled with extra visitors and big events.

It all kicks off Friday with the South Point 400 NASCAR events at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On Saturday, UFC 266 will be held at the T-Mobile Arena.

Then on Sunday - we have two events: The Raiders will host the Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium and a pre-season Golden Knights game will be at T-Mobile Arena.

Sunday’s events could cause some major delays along Interstate 15 and surface streets like Dean Martin Drive, Valley View and Decatur boulevards.