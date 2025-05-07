'Mayor Shelley's Spay Days': An effort to curb the climbing cat population in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Kitten Season in full swing, “Mayor Shelley’s Spay Days” aims to curb the feline overpopulation crisis in Las Vegas.

Four leading animal welfare organizations — Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, Hearts Alive Village, Nevada SPCA, and Community Cat Coalition of Clark County (C5) — will join together to sterilize and vaccinate about 150 cats per day over the course of two days, animal advocates announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Both contracted veterinarians and veterinary professionals from each organization will attend to perform an estimated total of 300 surgeries. C5, joined by local trapping groups, will take the cats to their original locations afterward.

The event will take place on May 9 at Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, and May 10 at Hearts Alive Village Animal Clinic. It will be sponsored by Mayor Shelley Berkley.

Heaven Can Wait Animal Society

Channel 13 spoke with C5 last April, where we learned they estimate around 200,000 cats in our community don't have an owner.

“Each cat we spay or neuter during this event represents a life saved — and thousands of future lives prevented from suffering,” says Heaven Can Wait Animal Society executive director Rachel Bergren.

By spaying and neutering just 300 cats, “Mayor Shelley’s Spay Days” will prevent thousands of kittens from being born on the streets into a 75% mortality rate, according to Heaven Can Wait Animal Society.

Advocates hope the event will also lessen the amount of nuisance calls received by Animal Protection Services regarding feral cat mating behaviors, providing relief to both the community and APS dispatch.