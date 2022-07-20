Mayor Carol Goodman swears in newly-elected judges, councilmember

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman is scheduled to swear in a newly elected City Council member and three Municipal Court judges on Wednesday during the City Council meeting.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Seaman and Municipal Court Judges Bert Brown, Cynthia Leung and Judge-elect Kelly Giordani are scheduled to be sworn in at the meeting, after having won their seats in the Primary Election.

In addition, the City Council is scheduled to recognize the many agencies that provided services to those in need during and after a four-alarm fire ripped through housing in downtown Las Vegas on June 19.

Among the agencies that provided aid were the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department, deputy city marshals from the Department of Public Safety, the city of Las Vegas Office of Emergency Management, the Clark County and North Las Vegas Fire Departments, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, the Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross, Southwest Gas, Clark County School District Police, RTC of Southern Nevada, the Las Vegas Valley Water District and American Medical Response.

Finally, Councilwoman Seaman will recognize the city’s July Citizens of the Month, Dan Roberts and Rana Goodman from The Vegas Voice magazine. The publication focuses on the senior population and their needs in Las Vegas. Roberts serves as the publication’s publisher and editor and Goodman is the political editor.