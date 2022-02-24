Mattress catches fire in hotel room at Excalibur Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County firefighters were called to a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip for an overnight fire call on Thursday.

Officials with the Clark County Fire Department say crews responded to the Excalibur hotel-casino at about 12:30 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from the 12th floor of one of the hotel towers.

Smokey conditions were reported in the hallway by arriving crews where they found a mattress on fire in room 12-244.

The flames were contained to the mattress and that specific room. Two people suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital, according to Clark County fire.

A total of 52 fire personnel responded to the incident that remains under investigation.