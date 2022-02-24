Watch
Local News

Actions

Mattress catches fire in hotel room at Excalibur Las Vegas

Excalibur - Pool Wide.jpg
MGM RESORTS INTL
Excalibur - Pool Wide.jpg
Posted at 7:15 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 10:15:30-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County firefighters were called to a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip for an overnight fire call on Thursday.

Officials with the Clark County Fire Department say crews responded to the Excalibur hotel-casino at about 12:30 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from the 12th floor of one of the hotel towers.

Smokey conditions were reported in the hallway by arriving crews where they found a mattress on fire in room 12-244.

The flames were contained to the mattress and that specific room. Two people suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital, according to Clark County fire.

A total of 52 fire personnel responded to the incident that remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH