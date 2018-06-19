LATEST: With a move imminent, residents of one mobile home park are packing up boxes. Inside each home, there's a different family and a different story. Robert Goodell served in the army.

"Everybody thinks it's real easy to just go find another place to live," said Goodell, "it's not that easy."

Nothing has been that easy since Goodell was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He says the stress of moving has increased his tremors.

"It's really starting to concern me," he said.

Across the street, one of Goodell's neighbors used to live on the street.

"With limited income, you can't fnd a place without paying deposits first and last month's rent," said Wayne Callahan.

Residents tell 13 Action News they pay 500 dollars. Everything is included in that price.

After 27 years, Gail Hankins says she's hitting roadblocks with each place.

"One that you have to put $1,500.00 down," she said.

There is hope for veterans. Goodell says an organization is providing emergency housing.

Others are scrambling to find a place in time.

Please note that even if you are being evicted, you still must pay rent in the meantime. If not, you may be served with a five day notice to get out.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

ORIGINAL: People living in one community near Washington Avenue and Nellis Boulevard were served with a surprising notice late Tuesday night.

"It was very shocking that they are closing down the whole park," said Carolyn Sowell.

The Sowell family is one of more than a dozen neighbors who woke up to the Thirty-Day "No Cause" Notice to Quit. The document states residents have thirty days to vacate the premises.

"It's not much at all, it's like a little dump," said Alyssa Sowell, "but it's our little dump."

Sowell and her 2-month old daughter are currently living with family. The unit is the only home her daughter Unique has ever known.

The young mom is anxious. She says she doesn't know where to turn next.

According to the website of the Civil Law Self-Help Center, this difficult situation is legal.

If your lease has expired or you don't have a lease, the landlord can evict you without cause in thirty days if you pay rent by the month. Residents at the property tell us they do pay rent by the month.

According to the website, a tenant can request to stay an extra month, if they are sixty years old or have a disability. However, you must put the request in writing and provide proof.

Neighbors say they worry they will not be able to find and afford another home in time.