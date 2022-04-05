Mark Davis's largest orphanage in Ukraine was bombed Monday as he continued effort to help kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, orphan operator Mark Davis said he believed there was little chance the Russian army would attack his home outside of Las Vegas is Mykolaiv.

Russia has since shelled his city and many others for more than a month threatening the thousands of Ukrainain orphans he's sworn to protect.

"We're looking at, uh, pardon me," Davis said while pausing compose himself. "You know when there's something you can't even imagine, having come into your conscience as being a possibility, it's hard to imagine the the evil that we're truly seeing."

Davis shared images of horrors like his largest, thankfully evacuated, orphanage in Mykolaiv bombed on Monday leaving shattering windows.

The shells landed in what was once the kid's playground.

Davis also filmed himself touring a separate orphanage in central Ukraine that had been converted into a bomb shelter as air raid sirens sounded to often to use the larger facility.

At another orphanage, kids with special needs lay in beds and cribs with little chance of escape from the country.

Davis, through his efforts to expand aid since the war's start, has grown Abundance International's reach from three orphanages to more than 20 across the country including Russian controlled territory.

"One of the main orphanages we've helped rebuild everything in, the roof, heating system, electrical, medicine supplies, the people we love there, they have now gone dark," he said.

Davis said the roughly $512,000 he's been able to raise through Abundance International has helped him buy supplies, food, water, medical supplies, in relatively safe regions of the country and deliver those to desperate shelters.

"Knocking on doors and saying 'what do you guys need?' and them saying 'can you do this?' We say,' yes, we can.' That's because of the hearts and love of you, all in America."

Davis said the ability to expand his network of aid to more than 20 orphanages has been good progress, but with 146 facilities across the country he was afraid the aid would be woefully short.

He called on people to visit Abundance International's website to help.