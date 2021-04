LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you want to start celebrating 420 early The Source has your covered.

The local dispensary is celebrating the cannabis industry holiday with special offers for customers starting today.

If you place an online order of $75 or more you will receive a complimentary slip elixir beverage available in several flavors.

And tomorrow the dispensary will offer buy 2 get 1 free for all of its products in store.