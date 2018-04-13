Cannabis museum coming to downtown Las Vegas

A museum dedicated to cannabis is coming to downtown Las Vegas this summer.

Cannabition will open in Neonopolis on July 1, featuring a 360-degree theater showing visuals that appeal to marijuana fans. July 1 happens to be the one-year anniversary of legal recreational marijuana sales in Las Vegas.

The museum will also include the world's largest blown-glass bong at 22 feet.

Guests will not be allowed to smoke marijuana, however, and must be at least 21 years old. There also will not be any THC products for sale but cannabidiol products will be available.

Tickets will start at $4.20 and will go on sale April 20.