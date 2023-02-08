Many Las Vegas residents say they feel the impact of the January price hike on their utility bills

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many residents say they were shocked to see their first utility bill since the January price hike.

Las Vegas resident, Donna Russo tells Channel 13 her bill jumped even with assistance.

Russo says this is the highest her utility has been since the 20 years she lived in Nevada. And just like many other valley residents, Russo was confused when she saw a large increase on her most recent utility bill.

"I couldn't imagine how my bill jumped from $139 to $194 when there's been no change in the house," she said.

Last year, NV Energy announced their rates would go up nearly 15% in January because of the rising cost of natural gas. Despite the announcement, the hike in electricity and gas rates took customers by surprise and set off a firestorm of complaints on social media.

Antoine Tilmon with NV Energy says although the company can't predict if or even when the cost of natural gas will drop, there are several cost-saving programs the company offers to help mitigate the higher rates. But Tilmon says that some customers have enrolled in the assistance programs, but only about 10% of eligible customers are taking advantage.

"It's not a dramatic increase like you would think. We are seeing an increase in our programs. but where we encourage customers is to move to that energy assistance for low-income customers," said Tilmon.

Russo is now doing everything she can to lower her bill. She's on NV Energy's equal payment plan but says her only other option is to cut down on the amount of electricity she uses.

"We can increase our temperatures in the summer. It's warmer than we would like but it will help."

NV Energy encourages customers to reach out if you need help. Here’s a link to all NV Energy's available programs.