Community program makes it possible for Las Vegas area youth to try hockey

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Dozens of kids had a golden opportunity to learn how to skate and play some hockey.

A partnership between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and our local police departments helped many kids lace up and get on the ice. Many for the first time.

The Golden Knights are entering their fifth season and, in that time, it has really popularized the game of hockey in the desert.

“Without the Golden Knights' support and their entry into the market, I don’t think it would be where it is today,” said Harrison Luce, a youth hockey manager.

More than 30 kids from all over the valley showed up to learn how to play hockey… and they had some all-star instruction.

“It’s growing tremendously well and we want to keep growing the game here in Vegas,” said the now-retired Deryk Engelland of the Golden Knights.

Ages 3-to-16 were all out here and eager to throw their gear on and hit the ice.

“I can’t wait to ice skate!” said Avery, a young girl looking forward to the unfamiliar sight of ice in the valley.

“It’s amazing,” said her mother, Ren McBeth. “You can’t put words to their smiles.”

Harrison Luce originally started these events in church parking lots. And years later, he has been able to transition to the ice. Though it is not about the hockey. It is about creating a more positive space for everyone in our community.

“That’s what matters to me and if hockey is the vehicle to do that, then that’s just all a bonus,” said Luce.

On Sept.18, he will have the opposite age group at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson for ‘Grandparents Day’ from 9-12 p.m. There are expected to be about 500 people in attendance for the event.

