Many benefit from leftover food and covid test from CES

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The food donations from CES could not have come at a better time for the salvation army.

Director of social services for the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada Juan Salinas told us: "Yesterday was very helpful. This past week we had 3 people from the kitchen that were out because of COVID. When that donation came over and they reached out to us with about 600 meals it was very helpful because we were able to serve it right to the community.

Because of coronavirus concerns CES, the biggest tech event in the world decided to close up shop a day early. This left a lot of food and unused COVID-19 tests.

RELATED: CES 2022 kicks off in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says almost 1,000 boxed lunches and hundreds of drinks were donated to local agencies that support the food insecurity community.

The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada serves about 300 to 500 meals for lunch a day. Before the pandemic those numbers were closer to 700.

"We could use it. It goes to a good cause. It’s inside. People know already where to go to get that assistance. They come here everyday. We serve 365 days from 1:30 to 2:30," explains Salinas

On the other side of town, Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Henderson were underway with their Wednesday food pantry.

Pastor of the church Ed Burning says: "It’s not at all unusual for someone here to burst out in tears because they weren’t really sure where their next meal would come from."

The food pantry, which was open all through the pandemic, gives away about 5 million pounds of food a year between their Monday, Wednesday, Friday food drives, their Wednesday night family program and their second Saturday of the month senior day. They say the donations from CES and other generous groups and people are always needed.

"There are a lot of feeding stations and food pantries that have been closed during the pandemic. Still some, more than we’d like, remain closed. So that gets routed to us," Burning said.

CES also donated all of the unused COVID-19 testing kits from the convention to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).