Man, woman burned by rogue fireworks at Monster Jam World Finals

Las Vegas' Sam Boyd Stadium was home to the Monster Jam World Finals over the weekend but unfortunately, fans' cheers turned to shrieks when a rogue firework flew into the stands.

TMZ posted a video of the incident that occurred Saturday night.

The fireworks were going off during grand the finale and ended up hitting people in the first few rows. TMZ says a man and woman who were watching the event with their two kids suffered serious burns to their arms.

Monster Jam says medical attention was provided to those injured by the fireworks and they are investigating the incident.

