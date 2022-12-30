Man with stab wound alerted local business, investigation underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officers responded to a call at a local business where a male individual had walked in, claiming that he had been stabbed.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers contacted the victim, who was bleeding from the stomach.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at 15 West Charleston Boulevard around 4:15 p.m.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. At this time, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and the scene remains active. More information will be provided as it becomes available.