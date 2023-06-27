Watch Now
Man with gunshot wound died at hospital after being dropped off, LVMPD said

Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 19:54:10-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man with a gunshot wound died at a hospital after being dropped off Sunday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police received a report of a shooting Sunday around 11:32 p.m in the 2500 block of Van Patten Street. This is near E. Sahara Avenue and Joe W. Brown Drive.

While investigating the shooting, officers said they received a report of a man at Sunrise Hospital who was dropped off. The man had a gunshot wound, medical told police that he later died.

The identify of the deceased as well as the cause of death can be later provided by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

LVMPD's Homicide Section has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

