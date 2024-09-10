Man taken into custody after barricade at Henderson home

UPDATE - Henderson police say the man has been taken into custody and no other individuals were inside the home.

The man did fire two shots while inside the residence. However, no injuries have been reported.

Detectives have arrived on scene and are now leading the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY - Henderson police are asking the public to avoid the area as they respond to a barricade.

This is happening in the 500 block of Sebastian Avenue, which is near U.S. 95 and Greenway Road.

Officers responded to the scene after a man told them he believed that someone was inside of his home. The man said he was armed but refused to exit the house.

The Crisis Negotiation Team is on the scene.

Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area.

No further details have been released, as of the time of this initial report.

This is a developing story and we will update it with more details as new information becomes available.