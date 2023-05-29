'Man shot himself after stabbing ex-girlfriend' in northwest valley, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a "murder-suicide" that happened Sunday morning in the northwest valley.

Police responded to the 7800 block of Odysseus Avenue around 9 a.m. This is near the intersection of Elkhorn Road and N. Cimarron Road.

When officers arrived, police said they located two people dead inside the residence. An adult woman was suffering from "apparent stab wounds" and an adult man was suffering from an "apparent gunshot wound."

Police said medical arrived shortly after and pronounced both individuals deceased.

According to police investigation, homicide detectives determined that the "male stabbed his ex-girlfriend and then shot himself."

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.