UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found shot in Las Vegas home

UPDATE JAN. 2: The Clark County Coroner has named 25-year-old Tyrone Johnson as the victim found shot in a home in the 3600 block of Twain Circle.

UPDATE DEC. 13: Police released new information about the man who was shot and killed in his home near Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue.

Detectives say that three males entered the residence without force. Once inside, they went directly to the man's bedroom.

Witnesses heard multiple shots, and the three men fled from the home on foot in an unknown direction.

Police say the suspects are described as black male adults wearing dark hoodies and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this case should contact police at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the southeast valley.

Police said the body of a black male in his 20s was discovered in a trailer home on Twain Circle near Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue Tuesday. The man had been shot multiple times.

Police said at least 10 people were outside the trailer and were detained for questioning.

The suspect or suspects got away.

Police believe drug use had gone on in the trailer in the past, but it is unknown whether the shooting was drug-related.