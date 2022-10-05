Man shot and killed during Las Vegas drug altercation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead after being shot during an altercation over drugs.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Rancho Drive after receiving a report that someone had been shot.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound before medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

LVMPD’s Homicide Sections says the victim was arguing with the suspect about drugs before a fight started. During the fight, the victim was shot.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.