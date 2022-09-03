Man sets garage on fire after argument with girlfriend, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, the Clark County Fire Department was dispatched to 2120 Falling Rain Dr. at approximately 7:14 a.m. for reports of a garage fire at a single-family residence.

The initial reports indicated a male was present at the residence and had intentionally set the garage on fire after getting into a physical confrontation with his girlfriend in the Summerlin Area. Las Vegas Metro police say the suspect has traveled to a family member's home in the southeast part of the valley and set it on fire.

Police also reported that there may have been shots fired either before or during the intentionally set fire.

When Clark County firefighters arrived, they had to hold short of the location as Metro attempted to apprehend the suspect. Metro was eventually successful in detaining the suspect and fire crews made their way to the structure.

CCFD found a fully involved garage fire and entered the residence to combat it. Firefighters say the fire had not extended into the interior of the residence, but two vehicles located within the garage were totally destroyed in the fire.

At approximately 7:28 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

Two occupants were in the house at the time that the fire was set. Both escaped without major injury, though one of the occupants received medical care from fire department units but refused transport to a hospital.

One subject is in custody and there are no further outstanding suspects.

Clark County investigators, as well as LVMPD Family Justice Center Detectives, are currently investigating the cause of the fire.