A man was seriously burned and a firefighter injured during a shed fire early Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. at 1501 S. Fifth Place, near Las Vegas and Oakey boulevards.

The man walked into St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose De Lima campus with burns. He told staff he was burned in a shed fire. The man was then transported to University Medical Center’s burn unit.

A firefighter who responded was taken to the hospital with an ankle injury.

Las Vegas Fire arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.