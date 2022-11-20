Man rescued from house fire in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department and the Clark County Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2258 Colebrook Street on Saturday at 3:14 p.m.

Someone was reported to be trapped inside before firefighters attacked the fire quickly and began searching for survivors.

One male was rescued from the fire and quickly taken to UMC. Four engine companies, one ladder truck, three rescue units, two chief officers, and two investigators were among the 36 fire department personnel who responded. The cause is still being investigated.