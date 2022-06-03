Watch
Man reported missing, found dead in Death Valley National Park

John Locher/AP
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 20:12:12-04

(KTNV) — Death Valley National Park officials sent a news release Thursday evening that a missing man was found deceased in Death Valley National Park.

Searchers say they located the body of Long Beach resident John McCarry, 69, on June 1 in a remote section of Death Valley National Park.

The news release says McCarry’s last contact with a family member was a text message sent on May 15 from Olancha, CA, which stated he was heading to Death Valley National Park.

The Long Beach Police Department said they issued a public information bulletin on May 26. Park rangers also said they located McCarry’s vehicle on Lake Hill Road in Panamint Valley on May 31.

After two days of air and ground searches by National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management rangers, California Highway Patrol’s airplane, and U.S. Navy’s helicopter, McCarry's body was found about a quarter mile from his vehicle on the afternoon of June 1. Inyo County Coroner’s office assisted with the body recovery.

Foul play is not suspected in McCarry’s death according to the sent information.

